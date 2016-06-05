UAE c.bank governor says banking sector liquidity is very good

ABU DHABI, June 5 (Reuters) - Banks in the United Arab Emirates have very good liquidity, represented by the abundant amount of certificates of deposit held with the central bank, its governor said on Sunday.

The Gulf Arab state would also follow any rise in interest rates in the United States with an increase in its own key interest rate, Mubarak Rashid al-Mansouri told reporters on the sidelines of an Arab finance ministers event. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Writing by David French; Editing by Paul Tait)