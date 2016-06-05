FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UAE c.bank governor sees no pressure on dirham, forwards volatility limited
June 5, 2016 / 7:31 AM / a year ago

UAE c.bank governor sees no pressure on dirham, forwards volatility limited

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, June 5 (Reuters) - The governor of the United Arab Emirates central bank said on Sunday that he doesn't believe there is any pressure on the Gulf Arab state's currency and that any volatility seen in the forwards market has been limited.

Mubarak Rashid al-Mansouri also said that the UAE would continue with the dirham's current peg to the U.S. dollar -- currently 3.6725 dirhams to 1 dollar.

The outlook for the country's banking sector was improving after a difficult start to 2016, aided by an improvement in oil prices which hit the $50 per barrel level for the first time in 2016 on May 26.

Mansouri was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an Arab finance ministers event in Abu Dhabi. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Writing by David French; Editing by Toby Chopra)

