UAE may give c.bank role in setting monetary policy - governor
June 8, 2015 / 10:42 AM / 2 years ago

UAE may give c.bank role in setting monetary policy - governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, June 8 (Reuters) - Authorities in the United Arab Emirates are discussing changes to the country’s banking law which would give the Gulf Arab state’s central bank a role in determining monetary policy, the central bank governor told Reuters on Monday.

The government currently takes most decisions in the UAE.

Mubarak Rashid al-Mansouri also said in emailed comments that he expected UAE credit growth to remain robust and that there was excess liquidity in the country’s banking system. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Writing by David French; Editing by Gareth Jones)

