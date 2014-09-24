PROFILE-United Arab Emirates central bank governor Mubarak al-Mansouri

Position: Central bank governor Incumbent: Mubarak Rashid al-Mansouri Term: Appointed to a four-year term in September 2014 Key Facts: Mansouri, like his predecessor Sultan Nasser al-Suweidi, started his career in Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund, the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, where he worked in the equities department in 1991-2000. Now in his mid-40s, he also served as director-general of the Abu Dhabi Retirement Pensions & Benefits Fund, which looks after pensions for UAE citizens, after it was established in 2000. Before his appointment to the central bank, Mansouri was chief executive of Emirates Investment Authority, a federal investment fund with an estimated $15 billion worth of assets; he took that post in May 2008. He also sits on the board of the UAE’s stock market regulator, the Securities and Commodities Authority, as well as telecommunications operator Etisalat, the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and some other Abu Dhabi entities. Mansouri previously served on the central bank’s board. He has a degree in finance from the U.S. University of West Florida. The UAE central bank has a dual leadership structure. The central bank chairman, who heads board meetings and has the final say on policy decisions, is involved in strategic decision-making, while the governor steers the bank’s day-to-day operations and represents it at high-level international events. Monetary policy in the UAE has little room to diverge from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy as the oil exporter keeps its dirham currency pegged to the dollar. (Compiled by Martin Dokoupil; Editing by Andrew Torchia)