UAE banks' liquidity with c.bank comfortable -official
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
February 22, 2016 / 6:36 AM / 2 years ago

UAE banks' liquidity with c.bank comfortable -official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Commercial banks in the United Arab Emirates are maintaining very comfortable levels of liquidity with the central bank, Saif Hadef al-Shamsi, the central bank’s assistant governor for monetary policy and financial stability, said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an economic conference, Shamsi was responding to a question about local banks’ concern over tightening money market liquidity due to low oil prices.

“I am saying banks’ liquidity with the central bank is very comfortable,” Shamsi said. “This is measured by CD (certificates of deposit) holdings with the central bank,” which exceed 120 billion dirhams ($32.7 billion), he added. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)

