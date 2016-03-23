FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UAE February central bank foreign assets jump 11 pct y/y
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 23, 2016 / 10:55 AM / a year ago

UAE February central bank foreign assets jump 11 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 23 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates central bank's
foreign assets rose 11.4 percent from a year earlier to 306.1
billion dirhams ($83.4 billion) in February, official data
showed on Wednesday.
            
UAE C.BANK FOREIGN CURRENCY ASSETS    02/16     01/16     02/15 
       
 bln dirhams                          306.1     296.9     274.9
 deposits                             134.1     122.2     114.1
 foreign securities                   166.9     168.4     155.6
    
NOTE. Data as of the end of the period. Starting last June, the
central bank revised the figures and recalculated historical
data to exclude Dubai government bonds denominated in foreign
currency.

 (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.