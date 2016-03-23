UAE February central bank foreign assets jump 11 pct y/y

March 23 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates central bank's foreign assets rose 11.4 percent from a year earlier to 306.1 billion dirhams ($83.4 billion) in February, official data showed on Wednesday. UAE C.BANK FOREIGN CURRENCY ASSETS 02/16 01/16 02/15 bln dirhams 306.1 296.9 274.9 deposits 134.1 122.2 114.1 foreign securities 166.9 168.4 155.6 NOTE. Data as of the end of the period. Starting last June, the central bank revised the figures and recalculated historical data to exclude Dubai government bonds denominated in foreign currency. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)