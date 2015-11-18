FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UAE October central bank foreign reserves rise 3.9 pct y/y
November 18, 2015 / 1:07 PM / 2 years ago

UAE October central bank foreign reserves rise 3.9 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates central bank's
foreign assets rose 3.9 percent from a year earlier to 285.5
billion dirhams ($77.8 billion) in October, official data showed
on Wednesday.
            
UAE C.BANK FOREIGN CURRENCY ASSETS    10/15     09/15     10/14 
   
   
 bln dirhams                          285.5     267.1     274.9
 deposits                             154.0     156.4     125.9
 foreign securities                   127.3     107.1     141.8
    
NOTE. Data as of the end of the period. Starting in June, the
central bank revised the figures and recalculated historical
data to exclude Dubai government bonds denominated in foreign
currency.

 (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; editing by John Stonestreet)

