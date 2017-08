ABU DHABI, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi awarded the final 4 percent interest in its onshore oil concession to CEFC China Energy Co in exchange for a sign-up bonus of 3.3 billion dirhams ($900 million), state-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) said on Monday.

The agreement has a term of 40 years and is backdated to the start of 2015. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Writing by Andrew Torchia)