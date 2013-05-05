FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Developer DAMAC to build Trump-branded golf course in Dubai
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 5, 2013 / 10:11 AM / 4 years ago

Developer DAMAC to build Trump-branded golf course in Dubai

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, May 5 (Reuters) - DAMAC Properties, a privately held developer, said on Sunday it would work with American real-estate mogul Donald Trump to build a new golf course in Dubai, adding to a growing list of project announcements in the emirate.

Developers in Dubai are reviving stalled projects and announcing new ones as the emirate’s property market recovers gradually after prices tumbled by 50 percent in 2008.

The Trump International Golf Club Dubai will be at the centre of DAMAC’s 28 million square foot development called ‘Akoya by DAMAC’, it said.

Construction is already underway and the course will be ready next year.

DAMAC said it will be the owner and developer of the property and will use the “Trump” name under the terms of a management agreement.

Donald Trump cancelled a previous foray into Dubai’s real estate market, a project to build an international hotel tower on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah, after the emirate’s property downturn.

DAMAC, formed in 2002, has completed 37 buildings and has another 66 buildings under construction across the Middle East and North Africa region. Sources told Reuters in April that the developer had submitted requests to leading international banks for a possible listing of its shares.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.