Daman Investments plans Dubai listing in Q1 2015
November 3, 2014 / 7:16 AM / 3 years ago

Daman Investments plans Dubai listing in Q1 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Daman Investments, a United Arab Emirates investment management firm, said on Monday it planned to list on the Dubai Financial Market during the first quarter of 2015.

Dubai-based Daman will sell new shares equivalent to 55 percent of the firm to the public, with proceeds from the flotation to be used to expand its existing business and to fund new opportunities in its home market and the wider region, a statement distributed at a media event said.

Emirates Investment Bank has been appointed financial adviser and lead manager of the offer, with law firm White & Case acting as legal adviser, the statement added. (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Writing by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

