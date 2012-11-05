FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UAE's Dana Gas says not aware of sukukholder action against co
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 5, 2012 / 11:41 AM / 5 years ago

UAE's Dana Gas says not aware of sukukholder action against co

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Sharjah-based Dana Gas, which failed to repay a $920 million Islamic bond, or sukuk, on maturity last week, said it is unaware of any action from bondholders against the company.

A source close to holders of the bond said creditors will stake claim to the natural gas producer’s extensive Egyptian assets, after Dana became the first firm from the United Arab Emirates not to repay a bond on maturity.

“With reference to recent media reports that Dana Gas’ sukukholders will pursue enforcement action against the company, Dana Gas confirms that it has no knowledge of such action and that discussions with the adhoc committee of sukukholders continue to progress constructively,” Dana said in a statement.

Dana, a leading Middle East natural gas company, said last week it was in talks with bondholders to amend and extend the terms of the bond, or sukuk.

A major chunk of the bond is said to be held by large investment firms like BlackRock Inc and Ashmore .

Shares in Dana ended 2.4 percent lower on Monday, after falling as much as 7.3 percent intraday, and accounted for nearly half of all shares traded on the Abu Dhabi bourse. (Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Dinesh Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.