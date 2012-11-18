FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dana Gas board discussing sukuk terms
November 18, 2012 / 5:56 AM / in 5 years

Dana Gas board discussing sukuk terms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The board of Dana Gas is meeting on Sunday morning to discuss progress in restructuring the company’s $920 million Islamic bond which matured last month, the company said in a stock exchange statement.

Natural gas producer Dana, headquartered in the emirate of Sharjah, said on Nov. 7 it had reached an agreement in principle with creditors on restructuring the sukuk, and would pay holders a mix of cash and two new bonds. The new bonds would be a sukuk and a convertible sukuk.

Detailed terms of the restructuring and the proposed new sukuk are yet to be made public.

The Dana Gas board will also discuss the company’s projects in Egypt, Iraq’s Kurdistan and the United Arab Emirates, the statement said.

