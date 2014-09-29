FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UAE's Dana Gas says wins gas concessions in Egypt
September 29, 2014 / 5:55 AM / 3 years ago

UAE's Dana Gas says wins gas concessions in Egypt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 29 (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates energy firm Dana Gas said on Monday that it had been awarded concessions for two onshore gas blocks in Egypt.

The company will operate the North El Salhiya onshore concession area, known as Block 1, on a 100 percent basis, and will partner with British major BP to explore El Matariya, Block 3, on a 50:50 ownership basis.

Block 1 is an extension of Dana Gas’ existing conventional gas production business in Egypt, the company said. The new deals are part of the 2014 EGAS bidding round held recently in Egypt. (Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

