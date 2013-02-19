FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dana shareholders to vote on sukuk restructuring plan Mar 14
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 19, 2013 / 5:27 AM / in 5 years

Dana shareholders to vote on sukuk restructuring plan Mar 14

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Dana Gas , the Abu Dhabi-listed energy firm, will vote on March 14 to approve a restructuring plan for its $920 million sukuk after failing to meet maturity of the Islamic bond last year.

Dana became the first company in UAE to miss repayment of a maturing bond on October 31 but agreed new terms with a creditor committee representing bondholders, which included investment firms Ashmore Group and BlackRock, a week later.

The company has been hamstrung by payment delays on gas it supplied to Egypt and Iraq’s Kurdistan region. In early December, Dana’s outstanding receivables amounted to $220 million and $350 million respectively, according to a company statement at the time.

Under the plan, the Sharjah-based company will repay $70 million in cash, with the remaining $850 million split equally between two new five-year sukuk - an ordinary Islamic bond and a convertible sukuk - which pay an average coupon of 8 percent.

Crescent Petroleum, the largest shareholder in Dana with a 20 percent stake, will back the restructuring plan, its chief executive told Reuters in January.

Dana posted a 20-percent rise in 2012 net profit on the back of higher oil prices and lower costs, it said earlier this month. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Dinesh Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.