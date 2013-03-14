FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-UAE's Dana Gas sukuk restructuring vote postponed to Mar. 21
#Credit Markets
March 14, 2013 / 8:47 AM / in 5 years

BRIEF-UAE's Dana Gas sukuk restructuring vote postponed to Mar. 21

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 14 (Reuters) - Dana Gas, the Abu Dhabi-listed energy firm, said a shareholder meeting to vote on the restructuring of the $920 million sukuk did not met the required quorum.

A new meeting has been scheduled for March 21, the company said in a filing to the Abu Dhabi stock exchange on Thursday.

Dana became the first company in UAE to miss repayment of a maturing bond on October 31 but agreed new terms with a creditor committee representing bondholders, which included investment firms Ashmore Group and BlackRock, a week later.

Under the plan, the Sharjah-based company will repay $70 million in cash, with the remaining $850 million split equally between two new five-year sukuk - an ordinary Islamic bond and a convertible sukuk - which pay an average coupon of 8 percent.

