UAE still in talks with BAE, Dassault on planes, signs Airbus satellite deal
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
February 23, 2015 / 12:02 PM / 3 years ago

UAE still in talks with BAE, Dassault on planes, signs Airbus satellite deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates is still in talks with both BAE Systems and Dassault Aviation over the possible purchase of fighter jets, a spokesman for a major UAE defence organisation said on Monday.

The Gulf Arab state has signed a 3.745 billion dirham ($1.02 billion) contract with Airbus and Thales for the purchase of two satellites for a land control station, Obadi al-Ketbi, chairman of the organising committee for IDEX, told reporters on the sidelines of a defence conference in Abu Dhabi. ($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Writing by David French; Editing by William Maclean)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
