FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UAE armed forces to buy two Boeing C-17 planes for $618 mln-spokesman
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 26, 2015 / 12:18 PM / 3 years ago

UAE armed forces to buy two Boeing C-17 planes for $618 mln-spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates armed forces has signed a deal with Boeing worth 2.27 billion dirhams ($618 million) to purchase two C-17 aircraft, said Obaid al-Ketbi, chairman of the organising committee for the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) in Abu Dhabi.

The deal was one of the last to be announced at the biennial event, where the UAE military signed total deals worth 18.33 billion dirhams with local and international companies, Ketbi said. ($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Writing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.