CORRECTED-UAE firm signs $235 mln support contract with Oshkosh
February 25, 2015 / 7:35 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-UAE firm signs $235 mln support contract with Oshkosh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to show contract signed with UAE company, not armed forces)

ABU DHABI, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Emirates Advanced Research and Technology Holding of the United Arab Emirates has signed a 864 million dirham ($235 million) technical support contract with Oshkosh Corp, said Obadi al-Ketbi, chairman of the organising committee for the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) underway in Abu Dhabi.

Oshkosh will provide support for 750 mine resistant ambush protected (MRAP) vehicles it sold to the Gulf Arab state in 2013.

$1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Writing by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
