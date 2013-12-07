Dubai utility DEWA increases 2014 budget by $1.8 bln from 2013

DUBAI, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) said on Saturday it had increased its budget by 6.7 billion dirhams ($1.8 billion) for 2014 to pay for projects and purchases.

DEWA’s 2014 budget has been set at 20.56 billion dirhams compared with 13.835 billion in 2013.

“Expenditures on projects and purchases will reach 7.057 billion (dirhams),” the state-owned utility said.

DEWA did not say how it is going to finance the increase in the budget. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Mahmoud Habboush; editing by Jane Baird)