FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dubai's DEWA sets initial price guidance for benchmark-sized sukuk
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 26, 2013 / 10:46 AM / 5 years ago

Dubai's DEWA sets initial price guidance for benchmark-sized sukuk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Dubai Electricity and Water Authority has issued initial price guidance for a five-year, benchmark-sized Islamic bond, or sukuk, a document from lead arrangers said on Tuesday.

The emirate’s sole utility is aiming to sell the dollar-denominated sukuk in the low 3 percent area, the document said.

Benchmark-sized is typically understood to mean at least $500 million.

DEWA is meeting fixed income investors in London and Asia this week ahead of the possible sukuk sale, which is due to price this week.

Standard Chartered, Citigroup, RBS and local lenders Emirates NBD, Dubai Islamic Bank and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank are mandated joint bookrunners on the deal. (Reporting by Mala Pancholia; Writing by David French; Editing by Rachna Uppal)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.