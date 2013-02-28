FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dubai utility DEWA launches $1 bln 5-yr sukuk at 3 pct - leads
#Credit Markets
February 28, 2013 / 8:27 AM / in 5 years

Dubai utility DEWA launches $1 bln 5-yr sukuk at 3 pct - leads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) launched a $1 billion Islamic bond, or sukuk, at a profit rate of 3 percent on Thursday, arranging banks said in a statement.

The launch price was at the lower end of guidance released earlier in the day, indicating strong investor appetite for the deal.

Standard Chartered, Citigroup, RBS and local lenders Emirates NBD, Dubai Islamic Bank and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank are mandated joint bookrunners on the deal.

Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by David French

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
