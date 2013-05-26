FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dubai's Deyaar appoints new chief financial officer
May 26, 2013 / 11:37 AM / in 4 years

Dubai's Deyaar appoints new chief financial officer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 26 (Reuters) - Dubai’s Deyaar, the emirate’s second-largest developer by market value, appointed Hawary Marshad as its new chief financial officer, the company said in a statement on Sunday.

Marshad will replace Yawar Pasha and will report to Deyaar’s chief executive Saeed Al Qatami, the statement said.

Before joining Deyaar, Marshad was employed as chief financial officer at Zabeel Investments, a firm owned by the crown prince of Dubai.

The developer doubled its first-quarter net profit this year, as it gradually recovers from Dubai’s property market crash. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Mirna Sleiman)

