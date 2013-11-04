FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dubai Financial Market swings to Q3 net profit on trading volumes
November 4, 2013 / 12:31 PM / 4 years ago

Dubai Financial Market swings to Q3 net profit on trading volumes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Dubai Financial Market (DFM), the Gulf’s only listed stock exchange, swung to a third-quarter net profit due to higher trading values and bullish investor sentiment on back of continued economic recovery in the emirate.

The firm, which runs securities trading in Dubai, made a net profit of 82.8 million dirhams ($22.5 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, compared with a net loss of 1.7 million dirhams in the same period of 2012, a statement said.

The results beat estimates by two analysts. HSBC expected DFM to make a profit of 76 million dirhams and Global Investment House forecast 65 million dirhams.

Third-quarter revenue more than tripled to 122.2 million dirhams, and quarterly trading value jumped to 49 billion dirhams year-on-year from 8.1 billion dirhams.

$1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by David French

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
