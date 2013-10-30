FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dubai Holding says unit to repay 750 mln euro bond
#Credit Markets
October 30, 2013 / 11:38 AM / 4 years ago

Dubai Holding says unit to repay 750 mln euro bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The flagship company in the ruler of Dubai’s personal business empire, Dubai Holding, will repay a 750 million euro ($1.04 billion) bond maturing in January 2014 from available funds, Dubai Holding said in a statement on Wednesday.

Following the repayment, the unit, Dubai Holding Commercial Operations Group (DHCOG), will only have one bond outstanding, a 500 million pound ($805 million) issue maturing in 2017, the statement issued to Nasdaq Dubai said.

DHCOG was hit hard by Dubai’s property market crash and corporate debt troubles of 2008-2010, but the local economy has been recovering since then and the company’s 2012 profit surged to 1.2 billion dirhams ($327 million) from 204 million dirhams in 2011.

It incorporates hotels group Jumeirah, business park TECOM Investments and Emirates International Telecommunications aside from a real estate division, Dubai Properties Group.

Earlier on Wednesday, Jumeirah Group said it had raised a $1.4 billion unsecured syndicated loan due in 2019 that would help fund its expansion and also be used in part for the general corporate purposes of DHCOG. (Reporting by Dinesh Nair; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

