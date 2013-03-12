FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dubai Islamic Bank sets official guidance on perpetual bond
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 12, 2013 / 3:16 PM / in 5 years

Dubai Islamic Bank sets official guidance on perpetual bond

Davide Scigliuzzo

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 12 (IFR) - Dubai Islamic Bank has set official price guidance of 6.5% plus or minus 12.5bp on its upcoming perpetual bond issue, one of the lead managers said.

Official terms for the non-call six sukuk Tier 1 hybrid came tight to initial price talk of 7% area, with order books in excess of US$10bn.

European books will go subject at 1500 GMT, followed by US offshore books at 1700 EDT. Asia and Middle East books will go subject on Wednesday at 10am respective times.

The bond is expected to launch and price on Wednesday during London hours.

DIB, the largest Sharia-compliant bank in the UAE by assets, has mandated itself, along with Emirates NBD, HSBC, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Standard Chartered on the transaction. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Philip Wright)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.