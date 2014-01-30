UPDATE 1-Dubai Islamic Bank may use acquisitions in expansion drive - CEO

* DIB eyes overseas expansion, buys possible - CEO

* Loan growth target in 2014 is 10-15 pct

* NPL coverage ratio target 70 pct; NIMs 3.25 pct

* No sukuk plans in short, medium-term (Adds detail, context)

By David French

DUBAI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Dubai Islamic Bank is eyeing expansion in the Far East, East Africa and the Gulf region which could potentially include acquisitions, its chief executive said on Thursday, as the bank’s performance mirrors the emirate’s economic recovery.

The emirate’s largest sharia-compliant lender struggled in the wake of Dubai’s financial crisis at the end of the last decade as its heavy exposure to the plummeting local property market and indebted state-linked entities crimped profits and forced it to set aside billions of dirhams to cover bad loans.

But following a period where the bank concentrated on strengthening its balance sheet, reducing costs and improving asset quality, DIB showed strong earnings growth in 2013, helped by the rebounding local economy, and it was ready to embark on its next stage of growth, Adnan Chilwan said.

“International expansion is clearly on the agenda,” Chilwan said on a webcast to discuss the bank’s full-year results.

“We’re looking towards the Far East, east Africa and we’re looking towards the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council). There are countries we have identified on the map and we’ve got a strategy to go and enter each of these countries.”

Chilwan, who was promoted to CEO in July, didn’t specify which countries DIB was targeting but said expansion could come through setting up operations on the ground, through partnerships or acquisitions.

DIB completed the takeover last year of Dubai-based mortgage lender Tamweel, in which it already held a majority stake, through a share swap deal.

The bank had posted a 66 percent jump in fourth-quarter net profit on Wednesday on the back of lower financing costs and impairment charges, while its full-year net profit was 42 percent higher year-on-year.

LOAN GROWTH

Lending growth across the UAE banking system had been stronger last year as local economic conditions improved and confidence returned - total loans grew 6.8 percent in the first 11 months of 2013, according to the latest central bank data.

After lagging the market rate with loan growth of 3 percent in 2013, DIB was forecasting its loan book to expand by between 10-15 percent in 2014, Chilwan said.

Despite the problems it had caused the bank in the past, the recovery in Dubai real estate in the past 12 months meant the bank would begin to look at lending again to commercial real estate projects but only on a “selective basis”.

“We had a strategy during our consolidation phase where we wanted to reduce our commercial real estate sector (exposure) but now markets have improved, while we won’t follow a carte blanche approach, we will do it selectively,” Chilwan said.

DIB was targeting a coverage ratio for non-performing loans of “as close to 70 percent as possible”, up from 64 percent at the end of 2013, while it was aiming to maintain its net interest margin in 2014 at around the 3.25 percent level seen in the previous year, Chilwan added.

It didn’t plan any sukuk sales in the short or medium-term because of ample liquidity and strong capital position. DIB issued a $1 billion Islamic bond which boosted its Tier 2 - or supplementary - capital in March 2013. (Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)