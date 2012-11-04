FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dubai Islamic Bank Q3 net profit flat - statement
November 4, 2012 / 11:27 AM / 5 years ago

Dubai Islamic Bank Q3 net profit flat - statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), the emirate’s largest sharia-compliant lender, reported a flat third-quarter net profit on Sunday, beating analysts’ forecasts.

The bank made 298.5 million dirhams ($81.3 million) in the three months to September 30, it said in a filing to the Dubai bourse. This compares with a profit of 298 million dirhams in the corresponding period last year.

Two analysts polled by Reuters forecast DIB would make a quarterly net profit of between 229 million and 296 million dirhams. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Matt Smith)

