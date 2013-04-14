FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dubai Islamic Bank Q1 net profit jumps 17 pct
April 14, 2013 / 1:06 PM / 4 years ago

Dubai Islamic Bank Q1 net profit jumps 17 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 14 (Reuters) - Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), the largest sharia-compliant lender in the emirate, said on Sunday its first-quarter net profit climbed 17 percent.

The bank made 301.7 million dirhams ($82.2 million) in the three months to March 31, it said in a statement, up from 258.5 million dirhams in the corresponding period last year.

EFG Hermes had forecast the bank would make a profit of 261 million dirhams in the first quarter. ($1 = 3.6727 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Mirna Sleiman; Writing by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

