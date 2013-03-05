UPDATE 1-Dubai Islamic Bank to boost Tier 1 capital via sukuk sale

* Only second such deal in Gulf

* Follows similar move by Abu Dhabi Islamic

* Picks HSBC, StanChart, NBAD, ENBD and itself as arrangers

* Investor meetings March 7-12 (Adds detail, comments)

DUBAI, March 5 (Reuters) - Dubai Islamic Bank plans to boost its capital through the sale of a sharia-compliant debt instrument, which would become only the second such deal from a regional lender to shore up core capital ratios.

DIB, the largest sharia-compliant lender in the United Arab Emirates by assets, said on Tuesday it would hold investor meetings in Asia, the Middle East and Europe starting on March 7 ahead of issuing the dollar-denominated, benchmark-sized hybrid sukuk, subject to market conditions.

Tier 1 capital is a lender’s core capital, and a key measure of its financial strength. The bank hopes to raise at least $500 million from the sale, but the final size will depend on demand.

It follows a highly successful Tier 1 deal by Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank in November, which attracted order books of over $15 billion from global accounts, despite the rarity of the deal structure and unfamiliarity among regional investors.

The heavy demand allowed the issuer to price the deal at a profit rate of 6.375 percent, tighter than guidance. The paper has tightened further in secondary trading, and was bid at about 105 cents on the dollar on Tuesday to yield about 5.3 percent.

Traders and market sources believe DIB will need to price wider than ADIB because it is rated lower; Dubai entities often need to offer a higher premium than Abu Dhabi entities.

“DIB is two notches below ADIB and I don’t expect the same kind of clamour for this issue,” said a regional debt trader, requesting anonymity. However, he added that more regional investors might participate this time.

Demand is still expected to be sizeable in view of a lack of sukuk assets in the market and the hunt for ever-higher yields.

A banker covering the region said that in current conditions, the deal could price between 5.75 percent and 6.0 percent, offering a substantial pick-up over ADIB’s trading level at present.

“Where else can you get such yield?” the banker added.

DIB’s hybrid sukuk will be structured similarly to ADIB’s issue. DIB had a Tier 1 capital ratio of 13.9 percent at the end of 2012, compared to 12.6 percent in 2007, according to an investor presentation.

It will be classified as deeply subordinated and is callable at year six. It will carry a fixed profit rate of six-year midswaps over the initial margin until first call, and then the profit rate will be reset to adjust for the then-prevailing six-year midswaps over the initial margin.

Roadshows conclude on March 12 in Switzerland, and a deal may follow.

Emirates NBD, HSBC Holdings, National Bank of Abu Dhabi, Standard Chartered and the bank itself were chosen to arrange the deal, DIB said.

Gulf banks will need to comply with tighter Basel III global standards for core capital, which will be introduced gradually over coming years. (Reporting by Rachna Uppal and Mala Pancholia; Editing by Andrew Torchia)