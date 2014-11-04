Dubai's DIFC Investments launches $700 mln sukuk; order books top $3 bln -leads

DUBAI, Nov 4 (Reuters) - DIFC Investments, the investment arm of Dubai’s financial free zone, has launched a $700 million 10-year sukuk at 185 basis points (bps) over midswaps on Tuesday, according to a document from lead arrangers.

Pricing of the sukuk tightened several times with investor orders topping $3 billion, the document said.

On Monday, the sukuk was marked initially at very low 200 bps over midswaps.

Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD, Noor Bank and Standard Chartered are arranging the sale.