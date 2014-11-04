FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dubai's DIFC Investments launches $700 mln sukuk; order books top $3 bln -leads
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 4, 2014 / 1:51 PM / 3 years ago

Dubai's DIFC Investments launches $700 mln sukuk; order books top $3 bln -leads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 4 (Reuters) - DIFC Investments, the investment arm of Dubai’s financial free zone, has launched a $700 million 10-year sukuk at 185 basis points (bps) over midswaps on Tuesday, according to a document from lead arrangers.

Pricing of the sukuk tightened several times with investor orders topping $3 billion, the document said.

On Monday, the sukuk was marked initially at very low 200 bps over midswaps.

Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD, Noor Bank and Standard Chartered are arranging the sale.

Reporting by Archana Narayanan; editing by Matt Smith

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.