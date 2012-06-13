FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dubai's DIFC Investments repays $1.25 bln sukuk - statement
June 13, 2012 / 12:36 PM / in 5 years

Dubai's DIFC Investments repays $1.25 bln sukuk - statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 13 (Reuters) - DIFC Investments, a unit of the company running Dubai’s financial free zone, confirmed it repaid its $1.25 billion Islamic bond, or sukuk, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

“This transaction reaffirms our commitment to meet our obligations,” said Abdullah Mohammed Saleh, governor of the Dubai International Financial Center and chairman of DIFC Investments.

The bond, which matured on June 13, was seen as one of the most challenging maturities for the emirate in 2012.

The company said earlier this month it had signed a $1.04 billion five-year loan to help meet the repayment of the sukuk.

Reporting by David French; Editing by Mirna Sleiman

