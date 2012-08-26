FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UAE's Dodsal wins $450 mln Abu Dhabi gas pipeline deal
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 26, 2012 / 12:30 PM / in 5 years

UAE's Dodsal wins $450 mln Abu Dhabi gas pipeline deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, Aug 26 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates’ Dodsal Group has won an estimated $450 million contract to build two pipelines from a gas processing plant south west of Abu Dhabi to industrial users to the north east of the capital, two sources said on Sunday.

The 297 km pipeline will supply gas to Emirates Aluminium (EMAL) and other industries in Taweelah, a new industrial hub between Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

“The contract was awarded a few weeks ago and work has begun,” one source involved in the project said, adding that completion is scheduled for 2015.

A source at Abu Dhabi Gas Industries Company (Gasco) confirmed the company awarded the contract to Dodsal.

Habshan is an oil and gas hub in the western part of the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Gasco is a joint venture between Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) which owns 68 percent and Shell (15 percent) , Total (15 percent) and Partex (2 percent). (Reporting By Stanley Carvalho, editing by Daniel Fineren and Helen Massy-Beresford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.