Dubai's Drake and Scull says unit wins $45 mln contract

DUBAI, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The German subsidiary of Dubai-based contractor Drake and Scull has won contracts relating to three water and wastewater treatment plant projects in Europe with a combined value of 166 million dirhams ($45.2 million), the firm said.

The subsidiary, Passavant-Roediger GmbH, will upgrade facilities in Romania and Bosnia and Herzegovina and build a plant in Turkey, Drake and Scull said in a bourse statement on Monday. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by David French)