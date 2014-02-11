FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dubai's Drake and Scull says unit wins $102 mln Nakheel contract
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 11, 2014 / 4:26 AM / 4 years ago

Dubai's Drake and Scull says unit wins $102 mln Nakheel contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 11 (Reuters) - A subsidiary of Dubai-based contractor Drake and Scull has won a 375 million dirham ($102.10 million) contract from local developer Nakheel , Drake and Scull said on Tuesay.

The contract is related to a development at Nakheel’s Palm Jumeirah, a palm-shaped group of artificial islands just off Dubai’s coast, the firm said in a bourse statement.

The firm identified the subsidary that won the contract as the Gulf Technical Construction Company.

$1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Yara Bayoumy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.