DUBAI, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Dubai’s Drake and Scull said on Wednesday it had won a contract worth 328 million riyals ($87.46 million) to do mechanical, electrical and plumbing works at King Saud University in Riyadh.

The company will design, install, test and commission complete electro-mechanical works for three buildings at the university’s Endowment Projects, it said in a bourse statement.

Work on the project will be completed by 2015, it said.