Unit of Dubai's Drake and Scull wins Egypt wastewater contract
#Financials
November 18, 2013 / 4:36 AM / 4 years ago

Unit of Dubai's Drake and Scull wins Egypt wastewater contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 18 (Reuters) - A consortium including a subsidiary of Dubai’s Drake and Scull has won a 545 million dirhams ($147 million) contract to build a wastewater treatment plant in Egypt, the firm said on Monday.

The consortium is led by Egypt’s Hassan Allam Sons and includes Passavant-Roediger GmbH, a wholly-owned German subsidiary of Drake & Scull International, and Spain’s Acciona.

“Passavant’s contract value for the construction and set up of the Stage 2 of Phase 2 of Gabal Al Asfar Waste Water Treatment Plant development is 179 million dirhams ($48 million),” Drake and Scull said in a bourse statement. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Dinesh Nair)

