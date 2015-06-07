FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-UAE's National Drilling Company to buy 14 new rigs for $543 mln
Sections
Featured
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 7, 2015 / 9:31 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-UAE's National Drilling Company to buy 14 new rigs for $543 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details on contracts)

ABU DHABI, June 7 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates’ National Drilling Company has signed contracts worth $543 million to buy 14 new rigs, state news agency WAM reported on Sunday.

One offshore and one onshore rig, worth $203 million, will be built in the UAE, WAM said, quoting the company’s chief executive Abdullah Saeed al-Suwaidi.

The onshore rig deal was signed with National Oilwell Varco , while the offshore one went to Lamprell.

A third deal was signed with China Petroleum Technology & Development Corporation for 12 rigs, Suwaidi said.

The new contracts are part of the UAE company’s expansion plans and also the result of growing demand from its customers, it said. (Reporting by Maha El Dahan; editing by Jason Neely and Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.