UAE signs $1.42 bln defence contracts, including Predator drones

ABU DHABI, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates signed 5.2 billion dirhams ($1.42 billion) worth of defence contracts, including one for unmanned aerial drones, a spokesman for the country’s military said on Monday.

The UAE armed forces’ largest deal, worth 1.4 billion dirhams, was for 750 military all-terrain vehicles from Oshkosk Corp, Major General Obeid al-Ketbi said.

It also agreed to buy an unspecified number of Predator drones from privately-owned U.S. firm General Atomics in a deal worth 722 million dirhams.

Major General Ketbi was speaking at the largest arms exhibition in the Middle East, held in Abu Dhabi.