FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UAE telco du names Kazim as CFO
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Trump proposes biggest tax overhaul in decades
Politics
Trump proposes biggest tax overhaul in decades
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
October 22, 2013 / 10:08 AM / 4 years ago

UAE telco du names Kazim as CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Du, the United Arab Emirates’ second-biggest telecommunications operator, said on Tuesday that it had named Amer Kazim as its new chief financial officer, replacing longstanding incumbent Mark Shuttleworth.

Kazim is due to take up the position in December, with Shuttleworth - who has been CFO for eight years - due to stay on at the company until the end of the first quarter of 2014 to ensure a smooth transition, a bourse filing in Dubai said.

The appointment of Kazim comes at a time of a new phase of growth, which would see the firm focus on strengthening its employment of Emiratis in senior management positions, the statement said, adding Shuttleworth was stepping down to pursue other business opportunities.

Shares in du finished Tuesday 2.2 percent higher as the wider Dubai bourse gained 0.5 percent. (Reporting by Dinesh Nair; Writing by David French; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.