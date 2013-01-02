FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dubai telco du signs $100 mln financing deal
January 2, 2013 / 9:56 AM / 5 years ago

Dubai telco du signs $100 mln financing deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Dubai’s Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Co, or du, has signed a $100 million financing deal with Standard Chartered to shore up liquidity, the company said on Wednesday.

The financing, and other debt facilities secured recently, would give the firm flexibility to fund future growth of its business, du said in a statement on Dubai’s bourse.

The statement did not provide terms such as pricing for the deal or when it matures.

In December, the company secured a $500 million club debt facility and signed a $100 million three-year loan facility with Singapore’s DBS Bank. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Rachna Uppal)

