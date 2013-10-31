FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UAE telecom firm du Q3 profit rises 45 pct
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
Breakingviews
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
October 31, 2013 / 4:16 AM / 4 years ago

UAE telecom firm du Q3 profit rises 45 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Du, the United Arab Emirates’ No.2 telecommunications operator, reported a 45 percent rise in third-quarter profit on Thursday, roughly in line with analysts’ estimates.

The firm, which ended rival Etisalat’s domestic monopoly in 2007, made a net profit of 474.3 million dirhams in the three months to Sept. 30, up from 326.9 million dirhams in the year-earlier period.

Analysts polled by Reuters on average had forecast du would make a quarterly profit of 478.1 million dirhams.

Third-quarter revenue was 2.64 billion dirhams. This compares with 2.52 billion dirhams a year ago. (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.