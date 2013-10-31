UAE telecom firm du Q3 profit rises 45 pct

DUBAI, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Du, the United Arab Emirates’ No.2 telecommunications operator, reported a 45 percent rise in third-quarter profit on Thursday, roughly in line with analysts’ estimates.

The firm, which ended rival Etisalat’s domestic monopoly in 2007, made a net profit of 474.3 million dirhams in the three months to Sept. 30, up from 326.9 million dirhams in the year-earlier period.

Analysts polled by Reuters on average had forecast du would make a quarterly profit of 478.1 million dirhams.

Third-quarter revenue was 2.64 billion dirhams. This compares with 2.52 billion dirhams a year ago. (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Andrew Torchia)