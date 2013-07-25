FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-UAE telco du sets special dividend after Q2 profit gain
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
July 25, 2013 / 7:01 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-UAE telco du sets special dividend after Q2 profit gain

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Corrects to say 1 billion dirhams is total cost of special and interim dividends, not just special)

* Q2 profit 474 mln dirhams vs 326 mln dirhams a year ago

* Q2 revenue 2.66 bln dirhams vs 2.37 bln

* Sets special div of 10 fils/shr; interim div of 12 fils

DUBAI, July 25 (Reuters) - Du, the United Arab Emirates’ second biggest telecommunications operator, said it would pay 1 billion dirhams ($272.3 million) to shareholders via special and interim dividends, after it posted a 46 percent rise in second-quarter net profit on Thursday.

The firm, which ended rival Etisalat’s domestic monopoly in 2007, made a net profit after royalties of 474 million dirhams in the three months to June 30, up from 326 million in the year-earlier period.

One analyst polled by Reuters had forecast du would make a quarterly profit of 465.7 million dirhams for the second quarter.

Second-quarter revenue was 2.66 billion dirhams, compared with 2.37 billion dirhams a year ago.

Du said it would pay a special dividend of 10 fils per share and also initiated an interim dividend payment of 12 fils per share, taking its total dividend payout to 22 fils. “The 12 fils is considered as interim payment and can be a consistent policy going forward,” chief executive Osman Sultan told a media conference call.

Data services and postpaid customers are driving revenue growth, he said.

“There is room for potential growth in the UAE and this will mean heavy investments....You will see as well a regaining of this competitive momentum for us on the prepaid subscribers.”

Sultan said du was planning for the possibility of the UAE granting a third telecommunications licence, perhaps in 2015, and would be ready if that happened.

On the company’s international expansion, Sultan said: “Yes, we should start expanding.” He said: “The road map on how to expand in the region is clear,” but did not give details.

Sultan added that Egypt might issue an additional mobile telecommunications licence but he was sceptical of that opportunity on economic grounds. “We make good margins now and we want to maintain that.”

The company’s mobile customer base reached 6.65 million users, up 16.1 percent from a year earlier, it said. UAE mobile penetration was 170 percent, or 1.7 sim cards per resident, in 2012, according to the International Telecommunication Union. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Dinesh Nair and Mirna Sleiman; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.