UAE telco du Q4 profit falls 43 percent
February 18, 2014 / 4:10 AM / 4 years ago

UAE telco du Q4 profit falls 43 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Du, the United Arab Emirates’ No.2 telecom operator, reported a 43 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday.

The firm made a net profit of 570 million dirhams ($155.18 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, down from 994 million dirhams in the year-earlier period, Reuters calculated based on du’s previous financial results.

Du’s full-year profit for 2013 was 1.99 billion dirhams, up slightly from 1.98 billion dirhams a year earlier, du said in an emailed statement. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Matt Smith; editing by Olzhas Auyezov)

