Dubai airport passenger traffic rises 7.4 pct y/y in March
#Market News
April 26, 2016 / 11:10 AM / a year ago

Dubai airport passenger traffic rises 7.4 pct y/y in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 26 (Reuters) - Passenger numbers at Dubai International Airport, the world’s busiest airport for international travel, rose 7.4 percent in March from a year earlier to 7.24 million people, its operator said on Tuesday.

In the first three months of this year, passenger traffic climbed 6.8 percent to 20.95 million.

Freight traffic through Dubai International edged up 0.1 percent to 217,201 tonnes in March, and grew 3.4 percent to 615,144 tonnes in the first quarter of the year.

Only part of Dubai’s cargo traffic goes through Dubai International. Another facility, Dubai World Central, handles pure cargo operations. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Tom Heneghan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
