Dubai airport passenger traffic up 6.1 pct in August

DUBAI, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Passenger traffic through Dubai International Airport, the world's busiest for international travel, rose 6.1 percent from a year earlier to a record 7.73 million people in August, the airport's operator said on Monday.

It cited additional capacity and new services introduced by airlines including locally based Emirates and flydubai. In the first eight months of this year, traffic expanded 6.9 percent to 55.85 million passengers.

Dubai International handled 201,100 tonnes of freight in August, down 3.1 percent from a year ago; year-to-date cargo was 1.69 million tonnes, up 2.4 percent. Only some of Dubai's air freight passes through Dubai International as another facility, Dubai World Central, handles pure cargo operations. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Dominic Evans)