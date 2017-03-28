FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dubai airport passenger traffic climbs 8.8 pct in February
March 28, 2017 / 9:45 AM / 5 months ago

Dubai airport passenger traffic climbs 8.8 pct in February

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    DUBAI, March 28 (Reuters) - Passenger traffic at Dubai
International Airport, the world's busiest for international
traffic, climbed 8.8 percent from a year earlier to 6.95 million
people in February, the airport's operator said on Tuesday.
    In the first two months of this year, traffic increased 9.3
percent to 14.99 million people. The growth was fuelled by
rising traffic with eastern Europe and Asia.
    The airport, which accounts for only part of Dubai's air
freight, handled 192,704 tonnes of cargo in February, down 1.9
per cent from a year earlier. In the first two months of 2017,
freight increased 0.8 percent to 400,976 tonnes.  

 (Reporting by Andrew Torchia, editing by Ed Osmond)

