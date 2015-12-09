FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dubai airport passenger traffic growth slows in October
December 9, 2015

Dubai airport passenger traffic growth slows in October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Annual growth in passenger traffic at Dubai’s international airport fell to its lowest level this year, in a sign that low oil prices and the strong U.S. dollar are weighing on the emirate’s tourist trade.

Traffic rose 4.4 percent from a year earlier in October to 6.25 million passengers, operator Dubai Airports said on Wednesday. In the first 10 months of this year, traffic increased 11.2 percent to 64.95 million people.

Dubai is the world’s busiest airport for international passenger business. Cheap oil is dampening the economies of energy exporters in the region while the strength of the dollar, to which the United Arab Emirates dirham is linked, is slowing tourist arrivals from some other countries. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)

