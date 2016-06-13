FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 13, 2016 / 9:55 AM / a year ago

Dubai airport passenger traffic climbs 7.2 pct y/y in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 13 (Reuters) - Passenger traffic through Dubai International Airport, the world's busiest for international travel, climbed 7.2 percent from a year earlier to 6.98 million people in April, the airport's operator said on Monday.

Double-digit growth in traffic to and from Eastern Europe and Asia underpinned the rise. Traffic increased 6.9 percent to 27.93 million people in the first four months of this year.

Freight volume rose 4.8 percent to 213,790 tonnes in April, while in the first four months, it increased 3.8 percent to 828,934 tonnes. Only part of Dubai's cargo traffic goes through Dubai International; another facility, Dubai World Central, handles pure cargo operations. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

