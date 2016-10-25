FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Dubai airport passenger traffic climbs 10.3 pct in September
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
October 25, 2016 / 9:25 AM / 10 months ago

Dubai airport passenger traffic climbs 10.3 pct in September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Passenger traffic through Dubai International Airport, the world's busiest for international travel, climbed 10.3 percent from a year earlier to 7.09 million people in September, the airport's operator said on Tuesday.

In the first nine months of this year, traffic expanded 7.2 percent to 62.95 million people, boosted by new services launched by a number of airlines.

Dubai International handled 205,142 tonnes of freight in September, down 1 percent, while year-to-date cargo totalled 1.89 million tonnes, up 2 percent. Only some of Dubai's air freight passes through Dubai International as another facility, Dubai World Central, handles pure cargo operations. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

