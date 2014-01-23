FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dubai confirms final deal on $10 bln debt restructuring
Sections
Featured
Trump keeps pressing NFL, praises NASCAR
U.S.
Trump keeps pressing NFL, praises NASCAR
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 23, 2014 / 6:15 PM / 4 years ago

Dubai confirms final deal on $10 bln debt restructuring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Financial services conglomerate Dubai Group has reached a final deal with creditors on restructuring $10 billion of debt, resolving the last major hangover from the emirate’s financial crisis, its parent company confirmed on Thursday.

Lenders agreed to restructure about $6 billion of bank facilities while a further $4 billion of debt was subordinated to the claims of bank creditors, Dubai Holding, the investment vehicle of Dubai’s ruler, said in a statement.

The statement confirmed a Jan. 16 Reuters report, which quoted banking sources as saying the deal had been done.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.